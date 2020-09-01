Giti, Yokohama, Cooper Support National Tire Safety Week

Click Here to Read More

The 2020 campaign, “Know Your Roll,” is designed to educate consumers about the importance of proper tire care and maintenance, especially during a time when safety has never been more top-of-mind among Americans.

Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing for Giti Tire USA, which sells a comprehensive line of GT Radial passenger and light truck tires, said Giti will support the USTMA campaign with social media messaging during the week.

Yokohama Tire is releasing seven educational videos. Every day during Tire Safety Week, Yokohama will release one episode of the consumer-focused videos on its social media channels. An example of the videos is at https://www.facebook.com/256109915617/videos/231404751532673/. The video series features an array of Team Yokohama members such as racers Travis Pastrana and Justin Lofton.

The videos include:

The Basics on Tire Changing with pro UTV drivers Wayne Matlock and Kristen Matlock

Why Tires Matter with pro skateboarder Lyn-z Pastrana

What is TPMS with action star/racer Travis Pastrana

How to Check Tire Pressure with off-road racer Justin Lofton

Checking Tread Depth with pro skateboarder Beaver Fleming

Tire Rotation with overlander and author Dan Grec

What the Three-Peak Mountain Snow Flake Means with Spartan world champion and obstacle racer Robert Killian

Cooper Tire is teaming up with professional race car driver Loni Unser to educate drivers about how to properly maintain their tires. Unser, a 22-year-old female race car driver, will take part in a day of tire safety outreach on Sept. 2. She will conduct a series of radio and television interviews from Indianapolis Motor Speedway that will focus on sharing three important tire safety checks that should be performed monthly and before long road trips.