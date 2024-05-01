 Global EV Sales Expected to Increase by 21% in 2024

Global EV Sales Expected to Increase by 21% in 2024

This represents a significant decline from growth rates of 31% in 2023 and 60% in 2022, ABI Research said.

By Jason Morgan
The latest forecasts from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research found that global EV sales are expected to grow by 21% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. This represents a significant decline from growth rates of 31% in 2023 and 60% in 2022, ABI Research said.

“A shortage of chargers and limited ranges are not to blame for this decline. It’s evident from sales data and statements by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that the EV market is slowing down and failing to meet its targets,” Dylan Khoo, an electric vehicles industry analyst, said. “While insufficient charging infrastructure and range limitations are often cited as reasons for this slowdown, they don’t fully explain the stagnation, especially considering that these aspects are actually improving rather than deteriorating. Additionally, these explanations fail to consider the region-specific trends driving the EV sector changes.”

According to ABI Research, there has been a real and significant stagnation in EV sales growth in Germany and the United Kingdom due primarily to the withdrawal of subsidies. This has dictated the narrative for the continent as these are Europe’s largest car markets, but two-thirds of European countries’ growth was higher in 2023 than in the year prior. Sales problems in the U.S. can be attributed to an unsustainable reliance on Tesla, which is faltering as the supply of early adopters dwindles and the market moves toward mass adoption, ABI said.

ABI said that, in China, the market is now in a period of linear growth as EVs achieved a 36% market share in 2023 and are expected to make up over half of all car sales by 2025. BYD has continued to drive down the price of EVs to the point that in many segments they are now the same price or cheaper than their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) equivalents.

“China has set an example for the world to follow and demonstrated how to win over the public with EVs,” Khoo said. “If automakers can make a wide range of EVs at an attractive price, people will buy them. It is here that Europe and North America are failing, a situation unlikely to be rectified until new battery gigafactories become operational and more models become available in the latter half of the decade.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s The EV Market Slowdown application analysis report. This report is part of the company’s EV research service, which includes research, data and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, ABI said application analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

EV Bizz

GreenPower to Deliver 88 All-Electric School Buses in WV

The EPA announced an $18,565,000 grant awarded to GreenPower of WV for the deployment of its all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced it plans to deliver an additional 88 all-electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses to school districts in West Virginia in GreenPower's fiscal year 2025 which began April 1, 2024. 

"GreenPower is currently manufacturing all-electric, purpose-built school buses purchased by the state of West Virginiain its South Charleston plant," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "Following behind that production are the school buses awarded to seven school districts in West Virginia under Round 2 of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program." School buses for other eastern markets like New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and western markets like Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon are in the fiscal 2025 production schedule as well.

