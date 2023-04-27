 GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

The companies plan to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

General Motors Co. and Samsung SDI announced that they plan to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States that is targeted to begin operations in 2026.

Related Articles

“GM’s supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”

“It is a great pleasure to take the very first step to create a long-term industry-leading partnership with GM in the U.S. EV market,” said Samsung SDI President and CEO Yoon-ho Choi. “We will do our best to provide the products featuring the highest levels of safety and quality produced with our unrivalled technologies to help GM strengthen its leadership in the EV market.”

The plant will have more than 30 GWh of capacity and will bring GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 GWh when it is at full production.

The companies plan to jointly operate the facility, and it is projected to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

According to Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, the new joint venture with Samsung SDI will leverage the capital and technology of both companies to create new competitive advantages for GM.

“We will continue to scale production and optimize the chemistry of our pouch cells for performance, range and cost using new approaches pioneered at GM’s Wallace Battery Center and by our technology partners,” he said. “The introduction of new cell form factors will allow us to expand into even more segments more quickly and integrate cells directly into battery packs to reduce weight, complexity and costs. With multiple strong cell partners, we can scale our EV business faster than we could going it alone.”

The Ultium Platform was strategically designed to accept multiple cell form factors and chemistries. For example, in China, the Cadillac LYRIQ is powered by prismatic cells applied to the same battery packs used in the U.S.

GM and Samsung SDI are not announcing the location of the plant or employment projections at this time, however, the number of new jobs in construction and operations are expected to number in the thousands.  As customer demand for EVs rises, GM will continue to scale its supply chain and operations, including cell production and vehicle assembly.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Automakers Survey: Aluminum Use Expected to Grow in New EVs

Expected demand from leading vehicle manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers suggest aluminum content surge in EV market.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

A new survey of automakers and Tier 1 suppliers conducted by Ducker Carlisle concludes that as electric vehicles continue to enter the mass market, aluminum demand will grow through the end of the decade. The report, “2023 North American Light Vehicle Aluminum Content and Outlook,” released today by the Aluminum Association indicates that demand for more sustainable transportation will help drive an increase in market share for aluminum content by nearly 100 net pounds per vehicle (PPV) from 2020 to 2030.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
SMP Expands EV, Hybrid Product Offering

SMP says it added 258 SKUs for hybrids, 60 SKUs for electric vehicles, and 1,530 SKUs in the powertrain-neutral category.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Tucson Named 2023 Best Plug-in Hybrid

U.S. News & World Report awarded the Hyundai Tucson with this distinction for the second year in a row.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Diagnostics

Sooner or later, someone might ask if you can work on a Tesla.

By Andrew Markel
Honda, Ascend Elements partner on EV battery materials

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Ford Pro, EY Partner to Help Customers with EV Tax Credits

Going electric can be challenging for business owners while navigating the intricacies of EV tax credits.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Shell Finalizes Acquisition of Volta

The acquisition enables Shell to scale its existing network and offerings to better participate in the EV charging market.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
U.S. EV Manufacturing Investment Hits $120B in Past 8 Years

Manufacturers also created 143,000 new jobs in the electric vehicle sector in the past eight years.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Cars.com Releases Its 2023 Top Picks For EVs

Searches for EVs on Cars.com have grown 84% since 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff