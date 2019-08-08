GM: Squeaking Noise From The Vehicle Underbody
Model
2015-2019 Cadillac Escalade 2015-2019 Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe 2015-2019 GMC Yukon
CONDITION
Some customers may comment that a squeaking noise can be heard from under the vehicle while driving at low speeds.
CAUSE
This condition may be caused by the parking brake cables rubbing against each other.
CORRECTION
Ensure that the tape extends at least 25 mm (1 ̋) above and below the rubbing point at the parking cable bracket. Using Woven Polyester Electrical Tape (PET), locate both of the brake cables near the parking brake cable bracket (1) and apply tape (2) to the cables ensuring that the tape is applied in a double layer extending along the cable as shown in Figure 1.
Article courtesy Brake & Front End.