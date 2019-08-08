GM: Squeaking Noise From The Vehicle Underbody

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Model

2015-2019 Cadillac Escalade 2015-2019 Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe 2015-2019 GMC Yukon

CONDITION

Some customers may comment that a squeaking noise can be heard from under the vehicle while driving at low speeds.

CAUSE

This condition may be caused by the parking brake cables rubbing against each other.

CORRECTION

Figure 1: Placement of the tape to prevent squeaking.

Ensure that the tape extends at least 25 mm (1 ̋) above and below the rubbing point at the parking cable bracket. Using Woven Polyester Electrical Tape (PET), locate both of the brake cables near the parking brake cable bracket (1) and apply tape (2) to the cables ensuring that the tape is applied in a double layer extending along the cable as shown in Figure 1.

Article courtesy Brake & Front End.

