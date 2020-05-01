GMB Launches New Mobile Catalog For Easy Part Lookups

GMB , one of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has launched its first mobile catalog app for iOS and Android devices. Called “GMB Parts Catalog,” customers can now search the GMB parts catalog from their mobile device. The app was built by Vertical Development, Inc. with the support of the ShowMeTheParts catalog database.

“The GMB team examined how our customers used the existing catalog and saw there was a demand for mobile access,” said GMB Marketing Manager Sarah Porter. “We are all busy and stretched for time, not to mention getting increasingly used to using our phones for many areas of business, so GMB is proud to provide this service to our customers.”

GMB has a large customer base throughout North America as well as Latin America. In fact, many of its customers are Spanish speaking, which is why they are developing a Spanish version of the new GMB Parts Catalog app. The Spanish iOS and Android app should be live in the third quarter of 2020.

The GMB Parts Catalog app includes multiple search types. Most commonly, users search by year/make/model, but with the app, users can also search by part number, cross reference number or even by VIN.

“We designed the app for our installers, but any DIYer will find the app handy for easy parts lookup,” Porter said. “And we will continuously update the app to ensure a smooth and easy user experience.”

Here are the links to the app:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gmb-parts-catalog/id1504776866?ls=1