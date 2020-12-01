Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Goodyear Again Partnering With Toys For Tots Foundation

on

ADVICS Aftermarket Launches Facebook Page

on

Continental Expands ATE Disc Brake Rotor Coverage

on

Mevotech Adds Chassis Patent To Exclusive Solutions
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Goodyear Again Partnering With Toys For Tots Foundation Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Goodyear Again Partnering With Toys For Tots Foundation Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Ford TPMS Service

Undercar: Ford TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Roots Blown 540 cid Big Block Chevy Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Roots Blown 540 cid Big Block Chevy Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Collision Repair Education Foundation diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Goodyear Again Partnering With Toys For Tots Foundation

 

on

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 10th consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in Florida and Ohio.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close view of the blimp inside the hangar.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.

Donors are required to follow Goodyear’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on the property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of their vehicle. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear’s hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

2020 marks the 10th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

Advertisement

Additional details on store locations can be found at www.goodyearblimp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Belts Introduces Line Of Power Transmission Belts

News: Ford, I-CAR Expand Training For Hybrids And BEVs

News: House Of Representatives Passes National Apprenticeship Act

News: BendPak Expands Relief Program, Offers Black Friday Deals

Advertisement
Connect