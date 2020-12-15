Video
News

Goodyear Innovation Challenge Shines Light On Students

 

on

A collaboration between The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Akron Innovation Lab and Case Western Reserve University offers college and graduate students an opportunity to design the future via a virtual competition focused on the mobility ecosystem.

Goodyear is sponsoring the competition for the fifth straight year as part of its continuing drive to deliver future mobility solutions.

“The Goodyear Innovation Challenge gives students an opportunity to show their talent and ideas, and we are consistently amazed at the passion and innovation they show,” said John Brainerd, Goodyear manager, Innovation Lab.

While the event was held at the university’s world-class maker-space in past years, this event will be hosted virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. 

This year’s Goodyear Innovation Challenge brief is available at design.case.edu. Students are invited to submit their proposals in response to the brief until Feb. 1, 2021. A review panel will select five teams to participate in the event, which begins Feb. 22, culminating in virtual pitches to Goodyear leaders and an awards program on March 3.

Student participants get a chance to practice their innovation skills in a real-world context and receive valuable mentoring and interaction with Goodyear innovation leaders, along with the chance to win cash prizes up to $5,000. In conjunction with the program, Goodyear will interview participating students for a possible internship position next summer.

