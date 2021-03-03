Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Goodyear Ventures Invests In Autonomous Delivery Provider

on

Rancho To Be Primary Sponsor For Jeep Jamboree USA

on

Comoto Holdings Announces The Get On! Moto Festival

on

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter Racing Team's ARCA Menards Series West Journey
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec? Video
play

VIDEO: Can Your Brakes Fail If They Are Below Spec?

Understanding DTC Codes Video
play

Understanding DTC Codes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings

Underhood: LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings
Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Understanding Wheel Weight Materials

Undercar: Understanding Wheel Weight Materials
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Goodyear Ventures Invests In Autonomous Delivery Provider

 

on

Goodyear Ventures, Goodyear’s venture capital arm, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio. Goodyear Ventures joins multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers. The company’s electrically powered, autonomous robots are completing thousands of deliveries daily and have traveled millions of miles in several cities across the world as they offer people a convenient, contactless delivery service. 

“Goodyear Ventures is excited to join Starship’s journey as it revolutionizes the autonomous delivery space,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. “Goodyear’s trusted services footprint combined with its custom solutions for autonomous vehicle companies comprise a solid platform to support Starship in the market.”

The investment approach of Goodyear Ventures focuses on several themes shaping mobility, including electric and autonomous technologies. The venture capital fund amplifies Goodyear’s legacy of innovation by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups that have a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences that make life’s connections easier every day.

Advertisement

For more information on Goodyear Ventures, go to www.goodyearventures.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Darin Morgan Joins BES Racing Engines

News: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For EVs

News: Pennzoil Unveils Portfolio Of Carbon Neutral Lubricants

News: AccuAir Suspension Launches ePlus App

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician