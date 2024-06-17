 Gravity Releases Universal EV Charging ‘Trees’

The 'trees' require no utility upgrades and are capable of providing 200 miles of range in either 13 minutes (200kW) or 5 minutes (500kW).

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Gravity has released a new universal on-street mounting and cable system, dubbed “DEAP Trees,” for its 200kW and 500kW Distributed Energy Access Points (DEAPs). Gravity said it is striving to develop a network of on-street DEAP charging more expansive than Tesla’s current Supercharger network.

Gravity’s engineers, in collaboration with design firm Rangr Studio, took on the challenge of solving frictions in curbside charging today. Each Gravity universal DEAP Tree has a hinged swing arm holding a cable that pivots down when charging begins, allowing it to reach the port of every make and model. When charging is completed, the arm raises automatically and the EV connector latches back onto the pole and out of sight.

According to Gravity, DEAP Trees require no utility upgrades to bring high-speed charging to the curbside capable of providing 200 miles of range in either 13 minutes (200kW) or 5 minutes (500kW)—accommodating multiple charging sessions per space each hour. The company said this is faster than the 8-10 hours required for Level 2 curbside chargers, like those currently deployed in cities like New York through early pilot programs and several times the capacity of Tesla’s common 72kW or 150kW Superchargers. 

“Right now, American cities are choosing the curbside charging that drivers will use for decades to come,” Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity, said. “Unfortunately, many are looking to obsolete overnight Level 2 charging with cables that clutter sidewalks and that don’t fit the needs of urban EV drivers. EV drivers require and deserve so much better. We took up the challenge of making every aspect of the on-street charging experience faster and better and can’t wait to deploy our new DEAP Trees by the thousands. With even partial adoption by American cities, this product alone could quickly become the largest fast-charging network in America, eclipsing even the Supercharger network.”

Key features of its articulated DEAP Trees, according to Gravity:

  • Developed for Gravity’s 200kW and 500kW DEAPs capable of fully charging an EV in 5 to 13 minutes. All systems deliver 1000V;
  • Retractor-less cable management capable of reaching charging ports on any EV make or model;
  • Bidirectional-ready, providing for a host of grid resiliency benefits and new revenue streams for cities;
  • No tripping hazards, designed to prevent vandalism or damage from misuse; and
  • Minimal visual profile that won’t clutter streets.

Gravity adds that the DEAP Trees are suitable for both metered and residential parking areas, and are designed to accommodate other smart city technologies, such as traffic safety cameras, colored LED street and curbside lighting, 5G, public Wi-Fi, air quality sensors and integrated audio/video for public communication.

