Gray Leadbetter Wins Champ Off-Road Sportsman SXS

In the final race, on the last lap, two turns from the finish, 15-year-old Gray Leadbetter made history with a bold pass to become youngest driver and first woman to win Sportsman SXS Class in Championship Off-Road Series.

Leadbetter, driving for Greaves Motorsports, is accustomed to making history. Last year, at just 14, she was the only woman and youngest competitor in Americas Rallycross Series. Driving for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, she went head-to-head against drivers with Indy 500 experience.

The thrill of victory! Gray Leadbetter celebrates history-making come-from-behind win with her spotter, CJ Greaves.

Starting 14th in Crandon, the odds of winning were stacked against Leadbetter. She would have to get by 13 drivers, each determined to hold her back, in a race that would last only 10 laps.

Early on, the announcers never even mentioned her. They hadn’t noticed her surgically slicing her way through the field until she had moved all the way up to fifth place.

At the midway point, the field was restarted for the final five-lap sprint to the finish. Leadbetter had made it up to third place before the restart, and jumped into second when the field went green.

She was all over the leader’s back, pressuring at every turn. Moving inside and outside, trying maneuver around, but time after time, he shut her out. Through it all, Leadbetter demonstrated impressive maturity, never giving into the urge to make a desperate all-or-nothing pass. “As much as I wanted the win, I wasn’t about to try and force a pass that could have taken us both out,” said Leadbetter.