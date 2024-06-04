 GreenPower Launches EV Star Utility Truck

The EV Star Utility Truck is purpose-built and fully customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use cases.

By Christian Hinton
GreenPower Motor Company launched a new utility vehicle designed for commercial fleets, the EV Star Utility Truck. This is GreenPower’s tenth truck body upfit solution manufactured by GP Truck Body.

“The addition of the EV Star Utility Truck to GreenPower’s already robust all-electric commercial vehicle lineup offers our commercial fleet customers another zero-emission solution to fulfill their demands,” Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower, said. “GreenPower’s expertise fuels our innovation, propelling the all-electric commercial vehicle industry forward to meet the growing demand for safe, sensible and sustainable fleets.”

GreenPower said its EV Star Utility Truck is purpose-built and fully customizable to fit a range of vocational applications and utility use cases including:

  • Agriculture and landscape;
  • Carpentry;
  • Construction;
  • Electrical;
  • Heating and cooling;
  • Government and municipality; and
  • Plumbing.

The EV Star Utility Truck features a range of up to 150 miles and a typical payload capacity of 5,500 pounds that can increase up to 6,000 pounds. The manufacturer said the vehicle is equipped with optional power sources, providing accessible power through built-in plugs to accommodate tool charging conveniently on a job site. The front box of the vehicle has an optional full pass-through capacity, allowing for oversized tools and supplies. The EV Star Utility Truck comes in a standard bed size of 16 ft., with the option to customize the length to meet the customer’s needs, allowing for more room and applications, GreenPower said.

In addition to the EV Star Utility Truck, GP Truck Body offers a complete line of truck bodies including dry freight, refrigerated boxes, aluminum stakebeds, steel and aluminum flatbeds and service bodies which it says maximize payload and delivery range.

