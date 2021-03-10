Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

GSX Cabinets and Chests from GEARWRENCH Optimize Tool Storage

on

Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

on

ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

on

Milwaukee Extended Handle Ratchets & Stubby Ratchets
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job Video
VIDEO: Recommend The Complete Job

VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage Video
VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Inspection From Pothole Damage

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Turning Off The TPMS Light

Turning Off The TPMS Light
VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?
Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine

Engine Build: ProCharged 400 cid LSX Engine
GSX Cabinets and Chests from GEARWRENCH Optimize Tool Storage

Three new chests, each compatible with one of three new rolling tool cabinets, provide maximum storage capacity that is easy to access.
on

Professional automotive, industrial and MRO technicians know when a project is well thought out. The end result doesn’t just look good; it answers every question at every turn. No, “Yeah, but” about it. 

Click Here to Read More
That was the motivation behind the new GSX Tool Storage products from GEARWRENCH: Three new chests, each compatible with one of three new rolling tool cabinets to provide maximum storage capacity that is easy to access.  

“The last thing we ever want to see are pros shaking their heads in disappointment, so we built our new GSX cabinets and chests for them in every sense of the word,” said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. “Top-shelf build quality, but also with built-in features and functionality that meet and exceed the day-to-day needs for the most demanding users. 

The GSX Tool Chests are made from 20-gauge steel for durability and strength. Gas-charged lift support struts offer easy opening and closing, and durable black foam mat liners are included for each drawer and the top storage space. The two larger chests both feature a power strip with four outlets and two USB ports with an on/off switch for convenient charging. A trigger lock system drawer release allows drawers to open and close naturally. 

The GSX Tool Cabinets roll on heavy-duty industrial casters for easy mobility around the work site. Drawers are made from 22-gauge steel and ride on ball bearing slides for exceptional load capacity and easy slide action. Finally, GEARWRENCH GSX Chests and Cabinets come in matching sizes (26-in., 36-in. and 41-in.) so they can be paired together for even more storage.  

Joining the cabinets and chests is the new 35-in. 7-Drawer GSX Series Rolling Tool Cart with Tilt Top (83246). It features a built-in charging station, auto-return sliding drawers and textured finish for durability. With more than 16,200 cubic inches of storage capacity, its compact design is even more impressive.  

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.   

