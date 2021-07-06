 'Guess The Car' A Real Pain This Month
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

'Guess The Car' A Real Pain This Month

on

New T2U Course Coming - Tire And Wheel Service Procedures

on

Are You Doing More With Less?

on

Charging For Diagnostic Labor Time Is Good Business
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: What Does Electric Power Steering Mean To Customers? Video
play

VIDEO: What Does Electric Power Steering Mean To Customers?

VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems Video
play

VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Collision, Mechanical And Transportation Crossover Is Real

Automotive: Collision, Mechanical And Transportation Crossover Is Real
Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes

Undercar: Differences Between Disc And Drum Brakes
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

‘Guess The Car’ A Real Pain This Month

This contest was painful and not just to the entrants. Congratulations to our winners.
 

on

Many of the entrants in this week’s MindGames competition started off on the wrong foot and unfortunately did not “Nail” their entries.

Advertisement
Kia Sorento. If you have the stomach, scroll down for a REAL sore toe…

Not every answer was right, but every right answer was a winner. Congratulations to our entire list of entrants who recognized that the image was a Sorento, not to be confused with a sore end toe, pictured below (warning: graphic content shown…you’ve been warned).

Our winners are:

Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA

Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC

Gerald Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

James Winkles, Chambers County Career Tech, Lafayette, AL

William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Lee DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

William Mundie, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA

Going on now is a bonus Guess The Car. Hopefully, it’ll be easier to figure out! If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, July 11, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Career: MindGames: June PopQuiz Winners Announced

Commentary: Work From Home? What Is That?

Commentary: Talking Tools: You Have Boxes Full Of Precious Metals

Commentary: The Song Of The Road Is Unique To All Ears

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician