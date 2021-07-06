‘Guess The Car’ A Real Pain This Month

Many of the entrants in this week’s MindGames competition started off on the wrong foot and unfortunately did not “Nail” their entries.

Kia Sorento. If you have the stomach, scroll down for a REAL sore toe…

Not every answer was right, but every right answer was a winner. Congratulations to our entire list of entrants who recognized that the image was a Sorento, not to be confused with a sore end toe, pictured below (warning: graphic content shown…you’ve been warned).

Our winners are:

• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Greensboro, NC

• Gerald Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• James Winkles, Chambers County Career Tech, Lafayette, AL

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Lee DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• William Mundie, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA

Going on now is a bonus Guess The Car. Hopefully, it’ll be easier to figure out! If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, July 11, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.