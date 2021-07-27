 'Guess The Car' A Real Party This Month
Career

‘Guess The Car’ A Real Party This Month

MindGames are designed to be entertaining, engaging and educational – not necessarily easy.
 

on

It was originally the name of an Oldsmobile station wagon trim package but was given to Ford to use as its new fuel-efficient B-class car in the mid ’70s. We raise our margaritas and chips to the Fiesta.

Click Here to Read More
The Fiesta – please celebrate (and drive) responsibly.

We do the same to our list of entrants who are partying with a $10 McDonalds Gift card!

Our winners are:

Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Oakboro, NC
Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
Gerald Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Brad Lancaster, Buhl School District, Buhl, ID
Steve Levin, Columbus State Community College, Columbus, OH
William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Julian Bell, Okaloosa Applied Tech, Fort Walton Beach, FL
Robin Lacourse, WACTC, Woonsocket, RI
Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Jeffrey Faircloth, Guilford Tech Community College, Jamestown, NC

These guys were ready to party – until Ford stopped making the Fiesta in 2019.

Going on now is our Guess The Tool contest. If you know what tool the image represents, you might be a winner! Remember, a tool is something used to complete a job, so you MIGHT need to think outside the tool box on this one. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, August 1, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

