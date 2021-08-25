 'Guess The Car' Entrants Went Way Beyond In August
Career

‘Guess The Car’ Entrants Went Way Beyond In August

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

 

Buzz Lightyear would sure be proud – this may have been a record month for entries in the “Guess The Car” contest. Not every entry was correct, but there were enough to them to ALMOST reach infinity and beyond.

To Infiniti and beyond…

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card.

Zachary Walker, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
Isaiah Usher, Desert Vista High School, Tempe, AZ
Gabriel Barnett, Ellender Memorial High School, Houma, LA
William Vair, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
Scott Beirise, Kettering Fairmont CTC, Kettering, OH
Bryson Bentley, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ
Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
Madison Pellegrin, South Terrebone High School, Houma, LA
Caleb Smart, Tupelo Career Technical Center, Tupelo, MS
Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA

Going on now is our Guess The Tool contest. If you know what tool the image represents, you might be a winner! Warning: it’s not necessarily simple. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, August 29, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

