‘Guess The Car’ Entrants Went Way Beyond In August

Buzz Lightyear would sure be proud – this may have been a record month for entries in the “Guess The Car” contest. Not every entry was correct, but there were enough to them to ALMOST reach infinity and beyond.

Click Here to Read More

Going on now is our Guess The Tool contest. If you know what tool the image represents, you might be a winner! Warning: it’s not necessarily simple. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, August 29, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.