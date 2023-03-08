‘Guess The Car’ Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

We at MindGames Central have an interesting job: reading the entries each week and weeding out the incorrect ones. Sometimes it’s just one or two; sometimes it’s a lot more. Usually, they’re obviously wrong and it’s easy dismiss them out of hand. Sometimes, the guesses hint at emotional baggage and tug at our heartstrings.

This month, we received such guesses as Prelude, Defender, Love Bug, Wrangler, Rendezvous and the Inquisitor, who was a character in either Star Wars, Dragon Age or some other form of media, but definitely a painful memory. All very interesting suggestions – but all (sadly) incorrect.

Before you and me = Pre us (Prius)

This month’s puzzle was the Toyota Prius (Pre + Us). And, in hindsight, the Inquisitor just seems jealous.

Everyone who guessed correctly was put into our giant rotating drum and winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card were randomly selected. Congratulations to:

• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL

• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, West Richland, WA

• Michael Margalis, North Pocono High School, Covington Twp., PA

• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

• Emily Biffar, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX

• Kathy Czachor, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND

Up next is our Crossword Puzzle. If you complete it in one sitting you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles

