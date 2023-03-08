 'Guess The Car' Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

‘Guess The Car’ Guesses Hint At Loves Lost

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

We at MindGames Central have an interesting job: reading the entries each week and weeding out the incorrect ones. Sometimes it’s just one or two; sometimes it’s a lot more. Usually, they’re obviously wrong and it’s easy dismiss them out of hand. Sometimes, the guesses hint at emotional baggage and tug at our heartstrings.

Related Articles

This month, we received such guesses as Prelude, Defender, Love Bug, Wrangler, Rendezvous and the Inquisitor, who was a character in either Star Wars, Dragon Age or some other form of media, but definitely a painful memory. All very interesting suggestions – but all (sadly) incorrect.

Before you and me = Pre us (Prius)

This month’s puzzle was the Toyota Prius (Pre + Us). And, in hindsight, the Inquisitor just seems jealous.

Everyone who guessed correctly was put into our giant rotating drum and winners of a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card were randomly selected. Congratulations to:

• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL
• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, West Richland, WA
Michael Margalis, North Pocono High School, Covington Twp., PA
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• Emily Biffar, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
• Kathy Czachor, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA
• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND

Play This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

Up next is our Crossword Puzzle. If you complete it in one sitting you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzlefd regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutionsf

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

You May Also Like

Career

Christmas PopQuiz Seems More Coal Than Cool

Grinch. Scrooge. Krampus. We’ve been called all of those for the latest PopQuiz. At least it’s no Jelly of the Month.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

What was intended to be a fun Christmas gift from us to you seems to have been more like a visit from Krampus than Santa. The Ho-Ho-Holiday PopQuiz edition put your knowledge of off-beat Christmas tunes to the test and not everyone got the gift they hoped for - well, there's always next year.

Read Full Article

More Career Posts
This Week’s Winners Pass The Baton – And The Test

New puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged and entertained.

By Doug Kaufman
Are You Ready to Rock in 2023?

Vehicle Care RockStars is a brand dedicated to celebrating the vehicle care industry and the array of channels it serves.

By Amy Antenora
Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Solving this puzzle in one sitting may put food in your belly. Congratulations to our MindGames winners.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Future Techs Aren’t The Only Ones In Short Supply

Who’s going to teach the next generation of technicians?

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

January Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Here are the 10 randomly selected winners from all complete Crossword entries. You can’t win if you don’t play!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Find Treasure

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to fire the synapses and inspire creativity.

By Doug Kaufman
Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

The power steering diagnostics livestream will take place on Dec. 16 at 1pm EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bonus November Contest Created A Real Mental Workout

Winners might have had to strain your brain but let’s be clear – the muscles are in good shape.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff