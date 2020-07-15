Whether it was a particularly difficult contest or people were still nursing the results of a raucous post-Independence Day, contestants in the July “Guess The Car” contest didn’t fare particularly well.
Carl Smith, from Rowan Cabarrus Community College in Salisbury, NC, congratulations – you alone correctly guessed the Jeep Cherokee from the image provided. You’ve won a $10 McDonald’s gift card!
The rest of you? Time to try again.
Next up: the popular Tomorrow’s Tech Crossword Puzzle. Can you solve the puzzle in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, July 19, 2020.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.