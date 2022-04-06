Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Career
‘Guess The Car’ Winners Exhibit Team Effort
Positive things can happen when everyone works together to solve a problem.
In a classic case of “the classroom that learns together earns together,” this week’s Guess the Car contest was dominated by a team efforts of Bristol Technical Education Center.
Together, seven students from the same classroom answered correctly, so congratulations to Tyler Brown, Tyler Dest, Owen Durgin, Seth Banderson, Rob Ellis, Tyler Hoague and Benjamin Podzunas from Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT; as well as Dwayne Washburn from Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC; Mark Jaye from Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS; and Roy McDowell from Golden Isles College and Career Academy in Brunswick, GA. Way to go! Your McDonalds gift card will be on its way.
The right answer was the (Kia) Telluride.
Of course, team efforts don’t always meet with success. We did receive multiple INCORRECT entries from some classrooms – not naming names – including the Cadillac EXT; Mini Cooper, Nissan Tuber and 1985 Austin FX4, an ultra-specific reference that had us scratching our collective heads.
Not a winner this week? Don’t worry – you can still play our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete it in one sitting, you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, April 10, 2022.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
