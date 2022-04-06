‘Guess The Car’ Winners Exhibit Team Effort

In a classic case of “the classroom that learns together earns together,” this week’s Guess the Car contest was dominated by a team efforts of Bristol Technical Education Center.

Click Here to Read More

Together, seven students from the same classroom answered correctly, so congratulations to Tyler Brown, Tyler Dest, Owen Durgin, Seth Banderson, Rob Ellis, Tyler Hoague and Benjamin Podzunas from Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT; as well as Dwayne Washburn from Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC; Mark Jaye from Butler Community College in El Dorado, KS; and Roy McDowell from Golden Isles College and Career Academy in Brunswick, GA. Way to go! Your McDonalds gift card will be on its way.

It’s a “Tell You” Ride (Telluride)

The right answer was the (Kia) Telluride.

Of course, team efforts don’t always meet with success. We did receive multiple INCORRECT entries from some classrooms – not naming names – including the Cadillac EXT; Mini Cooper, Nissan Tuber and 1985 Austin FX4, an ultra-specific reference that had us scratching our collective heads.