Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike

Sometimes, the hike is an easy trip – other times there are some interesting trails along the way. Although the majority of our Guess the Car entrants last week successfully found the destination we had some others who wandered around lost.

The winning answer was the Canyon, but other incorrect (though understandable) suggestions were the Colorado, the El Dorado, the Mountaineer and the Tahoe. We raise our hiking sticks to you in recognition. For the correct entrants, you were thrown into the hopper for a randomly selected chance at a prize. Guess the Car: Canyon Winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are: • Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND

• Evan Schaefer, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ

• Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

• Luis Castenada, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Weyers Cave, VA

• Evan Kirk Woods Cross High, Gilbert, AZ

• Cody Ham, Greenfield High School, Greenfield, WI

• Andrew Berthold, Ralson High School, Ralston, NE

• Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can figure out what tool is represented by the image you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 16, 2022. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

