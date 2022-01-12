 Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike

on

PopQuiz Winners Knew Stars And Cars

on

December 'Guess The Tool' Winners Are Spot On

on

December MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO) Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO)

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315 Video
play

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement

Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems

Underhood: Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems
Understanding Audi TPMS

Undercar: Understanding Audi TPMS

News: Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Winners
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Guess The Car Winners Found The Destination Worth The Hike

Bryce, Grand, Antelope – all are good canyons. But this week, we celebrate a GREAT one.
 

on

Sometimes, the hike is an easy trip – other times there are some interesting trails along the way. Although the majority of our Guess the Car entrants last week successfully found the destination we had some others who wandered around lost.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The winning answer was the Canyon, but other incorrect (though understandable) suggestions were the Colorado, the El Dorado, the Mountaineer and the Tahoe. We raise our hiking sticks to you in recognition. For the correct entrants, you were thrown into the hopper for a randomly selected chance at a prize.

Guess the Car: Canyon

Winners of a $10 McDonalds Gift Card are:

Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
Evan Schaefer, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ
Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
Luis Castenada, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH
Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Weyers Cave, VA
Evan Kirk Woods Cross High, Gilbert, AZ
Cody Ham, Greenfield High School, Greenfield, WI
Andrew Berthold, Ralson High School, Ralston, NE
Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

Advertisement

Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can figure out what tool is represented by the image you may be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 16, 2022.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Career: December ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Announced

Career: November PopQuiz Questions Nothing To Be Thankful For

Career: MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast

Career: November ‘Guess The Tool’ Players Meet The Challenge

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician