‘Guess the Car’ Winners Get Right Answer Schooner or Later

“It’s easy to grin when your ship comes in,” opined Judge Smails in “Caddyshack,” and for winners of the our May MindGames contest, grinning comes easy. Congratulations to those who had their sea legs and who recognized this image for the vehicle it represented.

Going on now is the May Crossword Puzzle . Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 16, 2021.

The Nissan Armada was the model indicated and the majority of entrants found their destination. We DID get some interesting guesses that didn’t quite hit the target, including the Regal, the Corvette, the Challenger, the Fleetwood, Mercury Marauder, Plymouth Voyager, the Dodge Journey and the Mayflower – a tiny, short-lived British car from the late 1940s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.