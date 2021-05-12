 'Guess the Car' Winners Get Right Answer Schooner or Later
Tomorrows Technician

on

'Guess the Car' Winners Get Right Answer Schooner or Later

on

TechForce Names 2021 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize Winner

on

Future Drivers Likely To Be Less Human, More Automated

on

Latest 'Guess The Tool' Winners Clean Up
Career

‘Guess the Car’ Winners Get Right Answer Schooner or Later

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity.
 

on

“It’s easy to grin when your ship comes in,” opined Judge Smails in “Caddyshack,” and for winners of the our May MindGames contest, grinning comes easy. Congratulations to those who had their sea legs and who recognized this image for the vehicle it represented.

The Nissan Armada was the model indicated and the majority of entrants found their destination. We DID get some interesting guesses that didn’t quite hit the target, including the Regal, the Corvette, the Challenger, the Fleetwood, Mercury Marauder, Plymouth Voyager, the Dodge Journey and the Mayflower – a tiny, short-lived British car from the late 1940s.

Winners this month are:

• Isaac Barkman, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• John Totterdale, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

• Anthony Chino, Dobson High School, Mesa, AZ

• Jack Brown, Hamilton High School, Chandler, AZ

• Rebekah Plourde, Klein Forest HS, Houston, TX

• Seth Cunningham, Mountain View High School, Mesa, AZ

• Cristian Barton, Faribault High School, Faribault, MN

• Ronald Schaefer, Pemiscot Special School District, Hayti, MO

• Clayton Huston, Mountain Point High School, Phoenix AZ

• Jonny Calarino, Tempe High School, Tempe, AZ

Going on now is the May Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 16, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

