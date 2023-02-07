Guess The Car Winners Measure Up To The Challenge

“Audi” winners counted down together: A10, A9, A8… unfortunately, not everyone was up to the challenge.

You must be “this tall” to be considered a winner in last week’s MindGames puzzle and several people DID guess that the correct answer was the A8 (Audi). Our randomly selected winners are:

• Joseph Granteed, Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, Lancaster, PA

• Kristian Lincoln, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Area Career & Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Charles Buckley, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Sandy Martin, Starmount High School, Booneville, NC

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Not a winner this week? Don’t miss another chance to play our challenging crossword puzzle. If you can complete the puzzle in one sitting you’ll be entered into our next drawing.

A special non-winning recognition HAS to go out to Raul Sanabria from Bristol Tech for his way-too-specific-in-a-not-even-close kind of way for guessing “Levis AMC Gremlin with Denim Interior.” Sorry, Raul, but while you’re not an official prize winner, you made us laugh and, really, if we can share laughter, we’re all winners.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.