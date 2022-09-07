 'Guess The Tool' MindGame An Eye Opener For Some
Career

‘Guess The Tool’ MindGame An Eye Opener For Some

You could be a winner in this week’s MindGames contest. Here are the Guess the Tool champs!
on

They’re not all simple – sometimes the tool in the picture isn’t the tool pictured, if you know what we mean. No, wait – it makes sense.

Remember, one image is used to give you a clue about what the Tool represented may be – it’s never going to be as obvious as “Tweezers,” though many people this week figured it might be.

No, this week’s answer is a little “lash” obvious: it’s a Lash Adjuster.

Nope, not tweezers, not even the fancy kind – the correct answer is Lash Adjuster.

Continued thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

The following entries were randomly drawn out of all the right answers – you’re the 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Ray Dove, Weaver Academy, Greensboro, NC
• Juan Martinez, Northeast ISD, San Antonio, TX
• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL
• Gehovani Alonzo, Tupelo Career Technical Center, Tupelo, MS
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Las Vegas, NV
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car contest. Guess correctly and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, September 11. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

