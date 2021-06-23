 'Guess The Tool' Winners Make The Shots In June
'Guess The Tool' Winners Make The Shots In June

John Gardner And Babcox Media Partner For Video Series

Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

Tire Service Training: Tire Mounting and Demounting
Career

'Guess The Tool' Winners Make The Shots In June

New MindGames puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students (and teachers) engaged.
 

In the game of basketball, scoring points is key. In the game of Guess The Tool, knowing the points is even more important. In this case, recognizing that the points in this image were important meant a chance at victory (and a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card).

12 + point + sockettes

The correct answer was 12 Point Sockets, and our randomly selected winners are:

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Charlie Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• William Mundie, Northern Neck Technical College, Warsaw, VA
• Bob Swartzentrover, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Shelbyville, TN
• Brian McCleish, Joliet Junior College, Joliet, IL
• Dustin Quinitana, South Mecklenburg High School, Charlotte, NC
• Robin Lacourse, WATAC, Woonsocket, RI
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Robert Johnson, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Currently challenging minds is our PopQuiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, June 27th. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:,
