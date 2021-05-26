 'Guess The Tool' Winners Straighten Out The Answers
'Guess The Tool' Winners Straighten Out The Answers

Tags

Career

'Guess The Tool' Winners Straighten Out The Answers

New MindGames puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged.
on

The winners of the May “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest knew what tool the image below represents. Know what else they know? The feeling of victory – and that they have won a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Click Here to Read More
The correct answer was Alignment Rack (a LINE + MINT + RACK), and our randomly selected winners are:

  • Ann Marie Leifeste, JRTC OPS, Fort Polk, LA
  • Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
  • Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
  • Kaitlyn Brekke, Faribault High School, Faribault, MN
  • Bob Swartzentrover, TCAT, Whiteville, TN
  • William March, Community College in Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL
  • Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC
  • Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
  • Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH.

Currently challenging minds is our PopQuiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, May 30. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

In this article:,
Click to comment

