Replacing the injection pump on a 2003 VW Jetta TDI. “Everyone who has worked on a diesel knows how dirty they can be, so I thought this would be a perfect time to try out these new Gunk Degreasing Wipes.”

The Review:

I cleaned most of the components with a solvent brush, but I was installing a used injection pump that needed a little cleaning up. I didn’t want to risk getting solvent in any of the openings, so I was glad to have these Gunk Degreasing Wipes.

They worked very well with minimal elbow grease. They have a rough side for cleaning and a smooth side to remove residue, which I’ll say worked as intended.

They also made short work of that nasty black diesel oil that got on my skin. You may not use them every day, but I’d say well worth keeping in your toolbox.

Tool reviewer Eric Garbe is the editor of TechShop.