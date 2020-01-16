Categories
Handee Clamp: The Tool For Out-of-Reach Grip

A small, versatile gripping tool to help you keep fasteners off the floor.

Designed to firmly hold nuts, bolts and clamps in its easily adjustable jaws, the Handee Clamp acts as a small, versatile gripping tool, preventing dropped and lost fasteners.

For putting a clamp, nut or bolt on something that is just out of reach, C & C Handee Clamp brings technicians the all-American-made Handee Clamp.

For more information, visit HandeeClamp.com

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.