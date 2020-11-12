Connect with us

News

Hankook Tire Announces ‘Great Winter Promotion’

 

on

Hankook Tire has announced its fourth rebate promotion of 2020, the “Great Winter Promotion,” which runs through Dec. 20 and offers consumers rebates of up to $70 on winter and all-weather products.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Customers who purchase four or more tires from select lines during the promotion period will be eligible for the rebate, which will be redeemable online only at hankookrebates.com. Consumers will receive their rebates in the form of a prepaid Mastercard.

Qualifying patterns included in the Great Winter Promotion are: $70 Kinergy 4S2 (H750); $40 Winter i*pike (RW11); and $40 Winter i*cept evo2 SUV (W320).

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hankook Tire Announces 'Great Winter Promotion'

on

Bartec USA Announces Fourth Tool Update In 2020

on

SMP Names Winners Of Bigger, Better Diesel Scholarships

on

Dana Expands Victor Reinz Coverage For Import Nameplates
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: Dorman Announces More Than 300 New Products

News: Bartec USA Announces Fourth Tool Update In 2020

News: Hankook Tire Announces ‘Great Winter Promotion’

Diesel: Be Careful When Replacing That Diesel Air Filter

Tools & Products: Lisle Adapt-a-Cap Ideal for Servicing Hard-To-Reach Fluids
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect