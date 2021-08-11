Hankook Tire Launches ESG Committee

Hankook Tire has launched an ESG (environmental, social and governance) committee to strengthen the responsibility and the role of the board to practice sustainable management.

On July 30th, Hankook Tire’s board of directors decided to set up a new ESG committee within the board of directors to improve corporate governance. The creation of the ESG committee aims to strengthen ESG management policies, strategies and activities. With the establishment of the ESG committee, the committees within the board will be expanded to five units, including the existing audit committee, outside director nomination committee, sustainable management committee and internal transaction committee. The company aims to strengthen board-centered management and achieve sustainable growth in the long-run. The ESG committee will be responsible for consulting, deliberating and recommending directions regarding environmental, social and governance businesses. The committee will be composed of seven members with more than half from outside the board in order to boost professionalism as well as its function. The committee has appointed its first chairperson through a committee resolution. about:blank

Outside director Mira Lee has been appointed as the first chairperson of the ESG committee. Mira Lee is a female leader who has accumulated extensive experience and expertise from global companies with leading corporate governance practices such as General Electric Co. (GE) and Macquarie Group. She is also a graduate of Ewha Womans University’s specialized program for female outside director training. With expertise in finance from global companies as well as in strategic planning, investment, personnel management, organizational culture innovation and diversity and inclusion (D&I), Lee is expected to represent the various interests of stakeholders and the public while also contributing to resolving key management issues to maximize the company’s long-term growth and corporate value.

