 Hankook Tire Launches ESG Committee -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Hankook Tire Launches ESG Committee

on

WyoTech Receives $500K Donation to Fund Scholarships

on

Transtar Industries Launches Customer Reward Program

on

Shop-Ware Announces Parts Authority E-Commerce Integration
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: BMW VANOS Service And Sealing Video
play

VIDEO: BMW VANOS Service And Sealing

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Spring Replacement and Engineering

Undercar: Spring Replacement and Engineering
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Hankook Tire Launches ESG Committee

 

on

Hankook Tire has launched an ESG (environmental, social and governance) committee to strengthen the responsibility and the role of the board to practice sustainable management.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

On July 30th, Hankook Tire’s board of directors decided to set up a new ESG committee within the board of directors to improve corporate governance. The creation of the ESG committee aims to strengthen ESG management policies, strategies and activities.

With the establishment of the ESG committee, the committees within the board will be expanded to five units, including the existing audit committee, outside director nomination committee, sustainable management committee and internal transaction committee. The company aims to strengthen board-centered management and achieve sustainable growth in the long-run.

The ESG committee will be responsible for consulting, deliberating and recommending directions regarding environmental, social and governance businesses. The committee will be composed of seven members with more than half from outside the board in order to boost professionalism as well as its function. The committee has appointed its first chairperson through a committee resolution. about:blank

Advertisement

Outside director Mira Lee has been appointed as the first chairperson of the ESG committee. Mira Lee is a female leader who has accumulated extensive experience and expertise from global companies with leading corporate governance practices such as General Electric Co. (GE) and Macquarie Group. She is also a graduate of Ewha Womans University’s specialized program for female outside director training. With expertise in finance from global companies as well as in strategic planning, investment, personnel management, organizational culture innovation and diversity and inclusion (D&I), Lee is expected to represent the various interests of stakeholders and the public while also contributing to resolving key management issues to maximize the company’s long-term growth and corporate value.

Advertisement

Hankook Tire has established a working-level organization for ESG management and has been continuously cultivating tasks and achieving its goals every year. The company also obtained leadership ratings from CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) in recognition of its performance in climate change response and water security, and was awarded Carbon Management Sector Honors at CDP Climate Change Korea Awards. In addition, starting with its first inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in 2011, the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2020. 

Hankook Tire also is setting clear goals such as achieving 100% of sustainable raw material use by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to that of 2018. The company is also participating in various initiatives for corporate sustainability practices such as UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) and is promoting eco-friendly policies such as sustainable natural rubber policies.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: RPM Act Advocacy Continues

News: TOPDON Announces Travel Companion Giveaway

News: MEMA Issues Statement On Revision Of SAFE Vehicles Rule

News: Advance Auto Parts Aims To Increase Diversity

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician