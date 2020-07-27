Hankook Tire’s ‘Never Halfway’ Campaign Returns

Hankook Tire recently announced the second phase of its Major League Baseball (MLB) ‘Never Halfway’ integrated marketing campaign. Two ads, “Long Catch” and “Perfect Pitch” will hit American airwaves this July to promote Hankook’s partnership with MLB.

The Never Halfway campaign is the first advertising campaign dedicated solely to the U.S. market since the announcement of the MLB partnership in 2018. The main theme of the campaign is to not only depict Hankook’s sheer passion for challenge and commitment to excellence, but also to show the company’s commitment to adventure and chasing one’s dreams.

As an official sponsor of MLB, this campaign demonstrates Hankook’s partnership in two stories that capture emotional moments on the field, Hankook products and fans. Both commercials are centered on Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Hankook will also develop baseball-themed assets that feature Kershaw for print and digital campaigns throughout the partnership.

“We are excited about the launch of the ‘Never Halfway’ campaign,” said Sooil Lee, president of Hankook Tire America. “Both commercials show our passion for adventure and a commitment to quality, which also aligns with MLB’s philosophy. These commercials demonstrate the strength of our partnership with MLB and will enable us to elevate Hankook Tire’s brand across the country.”