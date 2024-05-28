Hansen Motorsport, SKF Align for 2024 World RX Season

SKF announced it has partnered with EPWR, a part of the PWR Group, to support 2024 season of The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship (STCC). The STCC will premiere the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on June 8-9, marking a significant step toward sustainable motorsports, according to SKF.

All 12 of the race cars for the series are produced by EPWR and are built on the concept of sustainable performance, economic viability and technical advancement. Each vehicle will feature technological inputs from SKF, a supplier of advanced technologies for motorsport championships including Formula 1 and NASCAR.

EPWR leads the sustainable motorsports initiative by repurposing original chassis from street cars, transforming them into high-performance racing machines through innovative recycling and rejuvenation processes.

“We are excited to contribute our expertise to EPWR’s electric touring cars, showcasing our dedication to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions. The products and solutions provided by SKF are designed not only to enhance the performance of EPWR’s vehicles but also to advance the sustainability agenda in motorsport,” said Philipp Herlein, head global vehicle aftermarket at SKF.

Micke Jansson, CEO of PWR Group, commented, “SKF carries a proud Swedish heritage of cutting-edge technology in both automotive and motorsport, and we are thrilled to have them onboard to keep pushing for a sustainable future overall. The SKF products take the efficiency and reliability of EPWR race cars one step further forward, a key part in our work to limit the environmental impact without compromising quality.”