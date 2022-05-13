 Have You Checked Your Wiper System Recently? (Video)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Have You Checked Your Wiper System Recently? (Video)

on

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

on

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)

on

Understanding EV, Hybrid Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video) Video
play

Don't Kill Your Wiper Blades (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

News: Snap-on’s New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Have You Checked Your Wiper System Recently? (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

A bad set of wipers can spell disaster for some ADAS systems. This video is sponsored by ANCO.

Advertisement

If you didn’t think windshield wipers were important, you’d better think again. Many of today’s vehicles are equipped with some level of advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS for short. ADAS incorporates such technologies like lane departure warning, blind spot notification, park assist, or even self-parking, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and even more. These systems use a variety of cameras, sensors, radar, and even LiDAR, to allow some of the features previously mentioned to work properly.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

One of the most important components in an ADAS system is the front forward facing camera. This device is usually part of the rear view mirror assembly. The vehicle will use the information it obtains from this camera to recognize road signs, help direct headlights during turns, control breaking during collision avoidance situations, manipulate the cruise control speeds to prevent one from following too closely in an unsafe manner, and even lane departure.

In a fully autonomous vehicle, it is even more important for obvious reasons. Picture this camera as your eyes. If your line of vision is restricted, your driving becomes unsafe, and the same holds true for the camera’s line of vision. Having the correct type of wiper, arms and blades is even more critical than ever before. We all have been in the passenger in someone’s car that needed new wiper blades. It made us second guess our decision to even go for a ride with them in rainy, snowy, or even foggy weather. We can multiply that unsafe feeling we had by 10 when we are dealing with ADAS-equipped vehicles, simply due to how many other vehicle systems affected by an unclear windshield.

Advertisement

The blade will attach to the arm and will glide across the windshield acting as a squeegee to clean the glass. There are several distinct types of blades available, such as curved, regular, and even snow and ice blades, which typically help prevent the blade pivots from freezing in inclement weather. Rest assured that ANCO has everything you need to always assure that your line of vision, as well as the ADAS forward facing cameras line of vision, is clean and safe. So this leads us to one particularly important question: when was the last time you had your wiper blades checked? Thanks for watching.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by ANCO

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

Video: Diagnosing Low Coolant Warning Messages (VIDEO)

Video: Tips For Replacing Lift Supports (Video)

Video: Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician