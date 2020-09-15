Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Click Here to Read More

Headlights are continually evolving to keep up with safety and styling. In 1979, about eight sealed beam headlight part numbers could cover 99% of the imports on the roads. In the 1990s, the headlight bulb became part of an assembly mounted flush in the front end. Soon came halogen and other exotic gases to improve contrast and light output.

Today, many sport and luxury import nameplate vehicles utilize high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting. Here are five diagnostic tips to resolve issues with these systems.

HID Diagnostic Tips

1. Start with a scan tool: Many HID headlights have modules integrated into the ballast components. If the bulb, module or ballast is not working, it might generate a code. Some problems might be related to a loss of communication with the network used to control the lights.

2. Never assume it is just the bulb: With halogen bulbs, the most expensive premium bulb will cost $35. HID bulbs can cost more than $95. Installing a bulb only to find out it is the ballast module can end up costing two or three times that amount. If a visual inspection reveals a blackened or cracked bulb, replacement might be necessary.