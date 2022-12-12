Milwaukee Tool Heated Jackets, Vests, Hoodies

Milwaukee announces their 2022 Men’s and Women’s Heated Gear lineup, featuring next-generation jackets, vests and hoodies constructed to withstand harsh and cold jobsite conditions.

Each user-driven, ground-up design utilizes an advanced heat technology system with carbon fiber heating elements providing warmth no matter the situation.

With functional garment evolutions, re-engineered materials and a total portfolio battery upgrade, optimal protection and comfort has been delivered through this release of the M12 TOUGHSHELL Jacket and Vest, next-generation men’s and women’s M12 Heated AXIS Jackets and Vests, and men’s and women’s M12 Heated Hoodies.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com