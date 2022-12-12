 Milwaukee Tool Heated Jackets, Vests, Hoodies
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Heated Jackets, Vests and Hoodies from Milwaukee

on

KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

on

PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies 

on

ZF Aftermarket Releases 200+ TRW Chassis Parts
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO) Video
play

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO) Video
play

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Heated Jackets, Vests and Hoodies from Milwaukee

Adjustable heat technology allows users to increase or decrease the heat level with the touch of a button.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee announces their 2022 Men’s and Women’s Heated Gear lineup, featuring next-generation jackets, vests and hoodies constructed to withstand harsh and cold jobsite conditions.

Advertisement

Each user-driven, ground-up design utilizes an advanced heat technology system with carbon fiber heating elements providing warmth no matter the situation.

With functional garment evolutions, re-engineered materials and a total portfolio battery upgrade, optimal protection and comfort has been delivered through this release of the M12 TOUGHSHELL Jacket and Vest, next-generation men’s and women’s M12 Heated AXIS Jackets and Vests, and men’s and women’s M12 Heated Hoodies.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS

Products: Mayhew Tools Introduces New 3 Piece Demo Driver Set

Products: Rislone Offers Fuel, Exhaust, Emissions Cleaner

Products: Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician