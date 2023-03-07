Heavy Duty, Diesel Scholarships Available

Scholarships are available at HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to students training to become heavy duty technicians or those studying engineering, business, IT/cybersecurity or other courses in preparation for a career in the heavy duty/diesel field.

Automotive and collision repair scholarships are also available.

Graduating high school seniors, full-time post-secondary students, and former recipients are welcome to apply. Each completed application is considered for all scholarships where the student meets the qualifications.