 Heavy Duty, Diesel Scholarships Available

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Heavy Duty, Diesel Scholarships Available

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Scholarships are available at HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Related Articles

Scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to students training to become heavy duty technicians or those studying engineering, business, IT/cybersecurity or other courses in preparation for a career in the heavy duty/diesel field.

Automotive and collision repair scholarships are also available.

Graduating high school seniors, full-time post-secondary students, and former recipients are welcome to apply. Each completed application is considered for all scholarships where the student meets the qualifications.   

You May Also Like

News

Women in Auto Care Now Accepting Leadership Applications

Women in auto care provides opportunities, education and career leadership through networking, scholarships, education and more.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, is accepting applications for positions on its leadership committee in 2023.

Women in Auto Care provides opportunities, education and career leadership in the auto industry through conferences, networking, scholarships, education, data, awards and more.

The volunteers who comprise the Leadership Committee participate in awarding scholarships, help in planning an annual conference and auction, social media, awards, sponsorship, mentoring and engagement. These positions require a time commitment of 1-2 hours per week and participation in Women in Auto Care Events.  

Read Full Article

More News Posts
MEMA Announces Plans to Position Organization for Future

New structure will strengthen the voice and influence of vehicle suppliers and align MEMA with the industry’s transformation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dorman Launches 300+ New Products in November

Among the new products is an OE FIX climate control module designed to fit 1.7M Chevrolet Express & GMC Savana vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 

Babcox Media unveiled the platform with a special announcement and video during the keynote session this morning at AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

Approximately 10 million (VIO) axle coverage added to ADVICS’ existing rotor program

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

The annual campaign raises funds for scholarships and programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers

The new release includes parts for import and domestic vehicles with gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

WIN says the campaign is vital to its mission to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair industry.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff