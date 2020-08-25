HELLA Expands Electronic Product Range For Aftermarket

The number and complexity of the electronic components used in vehicles has increased over the past few years. Up to 30% of the value of a well-equipped new car is down to its electrical, and more importantly – its electronic systems. That’s not a question of fashion, but the result of consumers increasing demands for safety, convenience and infotainment. However, anything installed in a car is liable to fail someday. In 2007, the ADAC determined that 52% of all breakdowns are caused by faulty software or electronics. By 2021, experts predict that figure will be more than 60%. Meanwhile, the need for competent diagnostics, electronic spares and technical services is at an all-time high.

Click Here to Read More

Although HELLA first started out in lighting electronics back in 1899, today it has become an integral supplier of vehicle electronics solutions.

HELLA’s product portfolio expansion ranges from complex body electronics, such as central control units and access systems, to various electronics components including sensors and vacuum pumps. In addition, HELLA is an industry leader in the rapidly growing energy management and driver assistance systems segments (ADAS), offering a wide range of attractive innovations. HELLA sensors enable smooth running from simple physics: speed sensors, air flow meters, knocking sensors, sensors for boost pressure/manifold pressure, temperature sensors for coolant/oil/air, lambda sensors, level sensors for oil/coolant/washing water, accelerator position and throttle valve position – making modern aggregates out of engines.

HELLA’s perfectly functioning sensors give the engine management system reliably measured values for perfect driving comfort and safety. One constant safety indicator HELLA PAGID takes great pride in is its wheel speed sensors (ABS). Additionally, HELLA’s electronics portfolio offers the perfect solution providing OE expertise with actuators, ignition coils, EGR valves, throttle value supports, positioning elements for central locking and changeover valves, said the company.

In the rain/light sensor, an integrated light sensor controls the switching on and off of the low beam when confronted by different lighting conditions

A focus in HELLA developmental projects is always placed on products that increase driver safety and comfort. Included in this category is the rain/light sensor for windshields. The automatic wiper switch relieves the driver of the need to operate the relevant levers and the integrated light sensor controls the switching on and off of the low beam when confronted by different lighting conditions or during tunnel driving. In the agricultural sector, the Smart Universal Rotary Actuator (URA) from HELLA comes into play. Here CIPOS technology, combined with the advantage of high torque, enables precise and reliable seed metering and separation.

With the further development of 77GHz and 24GHz radar technology, HELLA also demonstrates its high level of expertise in the field of radar sensor technology. The compact sensor design creates new possibilities for integration, such as in the side of the vehicle. This enables a 360° view of environment recognition for identifying any moving objects around the vehicle, like pedestrians or even static objects. This is an important safety feature, especially in environments which require blind spot detection.