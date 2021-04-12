 Help! My New Power Steering Pump Is Still Noisy!
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Help! My New Power Steering Pump Is Still Noisy!

on

Sealing Cylinder Heads With Wire, Not Just Gaskets

on

Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

on

Scan And Scope Diagnostics
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly? Video
play

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work? Video
play

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Advertisement

Trending Now

NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Underhood

Help! My New Power Steering Pump Is Still Noisy!

Replacing a power steering pump may not always solve the problem. Here’s what else to inspect.
 

on

Going through the process of installing a power steering pump with a remote or bolt-on reservoir sometimes leaves the pump noisy and lacking the proper assist. Before making the assumption that the replacement pump is bad, consider checking the bolt-on reservoir. There is a filter inside the reservoir designed to prevent debris from contaminating the steering system. The only drawback to this filter is that it doesn’t have a bypass capability. Once it becomes clogged with debris (see Photo A), it causes problems.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The screen on a clean filter (see Photo B) is free of debris and will allow power steering fluid to flow freely. If the screen is punched out (see Photo C), it will solve your immediate issue, but all the debris will immediately begin floating around in the system and cause damage to the internal parts or get jammed in one of the valves.

Brake and carburetor cleaners work well, but will cause seals and O-rings to swell and eventually leak if left in the system. Allow time for evaporation and use shop air to blow out any remnants.

Rinse out the screen with fresh power steering fluid as an extra safety measure. Replace reservoir O-rings with new O-rings that come with the new power steering pump assembly. 

Advertisement

This tip appeared in Underhood Service and is courtesy of Cardone ProTech.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Underhood: Smoothness 101 – Getting The Perfect Crankshaft Balance

Underhood: Determining The Correct Surface Finish

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: Import Coolant Confusion

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician