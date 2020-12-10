Video
Career

Hey Buckeyes – Ever Dreamed Of Writing For The Automotive Industry?

Automotive editorial interns will have the opportunity to author technical content to appear online and in print.

on

Babcox Media is looking for a paid intern from an automotive technology program who is currently pursuing an associate’s degree. As part of this program, the intern will be assisting our content development teams in the production of articles, videos and online content. Interns will have the opportunity to author technical content that will appear online and in print.  This internship opportunity is from January thru March 31, 2021, and may be expanded as needed/requested. This is a paid internship program that allows students to earn course credit upon completion of the program.

Here’s the catch – we’re located in Akron, Ohio. A reliable vehicle or other form of transportation is required and we don’t provide relocation assistance.

But if you’re in the Northeastern Ohio area and want to jump right into the deep end with regard to digital, video and print communications, we might be just what you’re looking for.

What WE’RE looking for is someone who is and has: 

  • Currently pursuing an automotive technician associate’s degree;
  • Ability to perform repair and maintenance procedures of light vehicles;
  • Ability to take direction from video and editorial staff;
  • Basic writing skills for authoring and organizing technical content;
  • Ability to research technical topics using OE service information and aftermarket resources;
  • Able to use a digital camera to take photos of vehicle components and procedures;
  • Knowledge of inner workings of an automotive repair shop or dealership service department;
  • Ability to use word processing and email programs; and
  • All tools are provided by Babcox Media.

Desired Skills:

  • Passion for repairing and working on automobiles and light trucks;
  • Able to follow industry safety procedures for lifting vehicles and equipment usage;
  • Strong AP writing skills;
  • Desire to become an aftermarket professional or shop owner; and
  • A consumer of automotive content online.

Duties of Internship:

  • Working with the video and print staff on creating visual content;
  • Working with editors on researching and authoring articles and scripts;
  • Posting technical content online; and
  • Organization of digital assets databases.

This is an hourly, non-exempt position for purposes of federal wage and hour law. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. We have the ability to work with a student’s schedule but would like to have the intern at Babcox Media in three- to four-hour blocks of time. Interested candidates should apply directly to our Technical Content Intern job posting at http://www.babcox.com/careers/ or you may email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]

Babcox Media is the B2B leader in the auto care, tire, performance, commercial trucking, dealership, powersports and enthusiast markets, staffed with forward-thinking, innovative, and thoughtful content creators. Babcox Media encourages personal development and collaboration among our energetic and motivated teams.

