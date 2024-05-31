 Highland Named One Of TIME’s Most Influential Companies

Highland Named One Of TIME’s Most Influential Companies

Highland was recognized in the category of Pioneers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Highland Electric Fleets was named by TIME as one of the 100 most influential companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. The company was recognized in the category of Pioneers.

Highland offers services for school districts, governments and fleet operators across the U.S. and Canada to help them make the switch to electric vehicles, with over 600 electric school buses deployed to date, according to the company.

“I started Highland because I saw my 5-year-old son standing next to a school bus and realized his head was the same height as the diesel tailpipe,” said Duncan McIyntyre, CEO and founder of Highland Electric Fleets. “To be recognized by TIME as one of the most influential companies for making access to electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for all communities is a tremendous testament to the trust and partnership we have with school districts and municipalities across the country, and I am deeply humbled.”  

Highland said it pioneered vehicle-to-grid (V2G) programs that can help stabilize the grid. During periods of high electricity demand, the grid can draw energy from the buses’ batteries, helping to balance supply and demand. Conversely, during periods of low demand, buses can be charged, storing excess energy that can be used later, the company said.

