Highlighting Student Technicians is Critical Now More Than Ever (VIDEO)

As demand for technicians continues to soar, now more than ever it has become critical to support and recognize successful students who exemplify a strong passion for the automotive industry.

Many people think that attending a trade school won’t lead to a successful career. The reality is, trade schools are a practical, affordable and career-focused option for many students that leads to a very satisfying and lucrative profession.

Many of the jobs in the automotive industry are attainable through apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and vocational programs offered at local schools.

As an industry, it’s our job to build student excitement at the beginning of each school year about the workforce and how certifications can help students with future job prospects.