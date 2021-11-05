HinderRUST Ends Corrosion In Ethanol Gasoline Storage Systems

Click Here to Read More

In 2014, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued a nationwide report indicating that ethanol-blended gasolines were rapidly corroding many gasoline storage tank components such as sump pumps. NIST observed that Acetobacter aceti bacteria was likely converting ethanol vapors to acetic acid, which subsequently was causing severe corrosion on below-ground steel and cast-iron components. If left unchecked, this corrosion could lead to leaks in gas storage tank systems that could contaminate groundwater at some of the nation’s 500,000 service stations.

Corrosion in these systems has been a big problem ever since the first ethanol blends were introduced more than a decade ago, and the corrosion is particularly aggressive if water is also finding its way into the containment system,” said Terry Grapes, a supervisor at Severson Oil Company, Winona, MN.