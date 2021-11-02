 HinderRUST Ends Corrosion Problems in Gasoline Storage Systems
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

HinderRUST Ends Corrosion Problems in Gasoline Storage Systems

on

3M Introduces Fast-Cutting, Long-Lasting Net Abrasives

on

Continental Launches Autodiagnos Drive

on

Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO) Video
play

Wheel Bearing Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)

ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video) Video
play

ADAS Calibrations: 2017 Toyota RAV4 (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: Subaru CVT Transmission Diagnostics
LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174

Underhood: LTF and STF Fuel Trim Codes P0170, P0175, P0172, P0174
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

HinderRUST Ends Corrosion Problems in Gasoline Storage Systems

HinderRUST is a rust stopper and lubricant engineered to displace water, and provide surface film management against rust.
Advertisement
 

on

HinderRUST by Fluoramics stops corrosion on below-ground ethanol storage systems commonly found at service stations and convenience stores.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In 2014, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued a nationwide report indicating that ethanol-blended gasolines were rapidly corroding many gasoline storage tank components such as sump pumps. NIST observed that Acetobacter aceti bacteria was likely converting ethanol vapors to acetic acid, which subsequently was causing severe corrosion on below-ground steel and cast-iron components. If left unchecked, this corrosion could lead to leaks in gas storage tank systems that could contaminate groundwater at some of the nation’s 500,000 service stations.

Corrosion in these systems has been a big problem ever since the first ethanol blends were introduced more than a decade ago, and the corrosion is particularly aggressive if water is also finding its way into the containment system,” said Terry Grapes, a supervisor at Severson Oil Company, Winona, MN.

Advertisement

“In early 2019, we did our routine inspection of our systems and found several of them to be corroded throughout – including the piping and conduits. I contacted our Fluoramics rep and asked him which of his rust preventatives could stop this rust from progressing. A few days later, he met me at one of the locations. We used a brush to apply HinderRUST HV100 to all surfaces in the system. That was nearly three years ago, and the corrosion has been completely halted. You can see how the HinderRUST migrated across all the surfaces and has formed a barrier to stop corrosion.”

Advertisement

HinderRUST is a rust stopper and lubricant engineered to displace water, bond to the surface and provide surface film management against rust by creating a thin film of anti-corrosion properties toserve as a barrier against salt and water.

For more info: fluoramics.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: COATS Introduces Inspection Lane

Tools & Products: See More And Do More With LITESTIX By BendPak

Tools & Products: Mayhew Introduces Made In The U.S.A. Insert And Power Bits

Tools & Products: ProMAXX New Valve Cover Saver Assists With Ford Engine Repairs

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician