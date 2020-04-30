Connect with us

Tools & Products

Hofmann Wheel Aligners: New Look, Enhanced Features

Designed with cutting-edge technology for professional technicians.
Advertisement
 

on

Offering a sleek and sturdy new design, the Hofmann line of geoliner wheel alignment systems may have a new look, but these versatile aligners continue to provide shops with the same high level of innovative performance and productivity-enhancing features that they have come to expect from Hofmann.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Hofmann aligners offer exceptional value for shops that want to make wheel alignment an integral part of their business,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for Hofmann. “The newly designed geoliners provide shops with the technology, features and flexibility they need to efficiently increase their wheel alignment business and grow the bottom line.”

In addition to a new look, Hofmann geoliner 770, 678 and 590 wheel aligner models have enhanced online connectivity that can quickly access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs, as well as receive fast and easy software updates. The new online report management feature allows service providers to print, email or text aligner reports from anywhere in the shop, improving efficiency and enhancing customer service. The line of Hofmann geoliner wheel alignment systems includes models for every size shop:

geoliner 770 – This innovative mobile imaging wheel aligner is ideal for high-volume shops that specialize in alignments and wheel service, delivering sophistication in a compact footprint that is designed to move anywhere in the shop.

Advertisement

geoliner 678 – Designed with professional technicians in mind, this innovative wheel aligner features cutting-edge technology and intuitive software, giving techs the tools they need to complete easy, fast alignments.

geoliner 590 – For imaging alignment technology in a fully portable package, this aligner delivers advanced technology and software to enable speed and efficiency at an affordable price.

For more information: https://us.hofmann-equipment.com/en/.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hofmann Wheel Aligners: New Look, Enhanced Features

on

WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 121 New Part Numbers

on

Lubrication Specialties Hand Sanitizer Now Available

on

New Milwaukee Ratchet And Socket Sets For Packout Organizers
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Richard Childress To Auction No. 3 Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet

News: Dana Kicks Off Spicer Cooler Contest

Tools & Products: WVE Vehicle Electronics Introduces 121 New Part Numbers

Underhood: Hot Engines For TV

Commentary: Dumb Thoughts About Smart Cars
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect