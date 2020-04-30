Hofmann Wheel Aligners: New Look, Enhanced Features

Offering a sleek and sturdy new design, the Hofmann line of geoliner wheel alignment systems may have a new look, but these versatile aligners continue to provide shops with the same high level of innovative performance and productivity-enhancing features that they have come to expect from Hofmann.

“Hofmann aligners offer exceptional value for shops that want to make wheel alignment an integral part of their business,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for Hofmann. “The newly designed geoliners provide shops with the technology, features and flexibility they need to efficiently increase their wheel alignment business and grow the bottom line.”

In addition to a new look, Hofmann geoliner 770, 678 and 590 wheel aligner models have enhanced online connectivity that can quickly access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs, as well as receive fast and easy software updates. The new online report management feature allows service providers to print, email or text aligner reports from anywhere in the shop, improving efficiency and enhancing customer service. The line of Hofmann geoliner wheel alignment systems includes models for every size shop:

geoliner 770 – This innovative mobile imaging wheel aligner is ideal for high-volume shops that specialize in alignments and wheel service, delivering sophistication in a compact footprint that is designed to move anywhere in the shop.