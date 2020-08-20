Connect with us

Holley Now Offers Coyote Oil Pan

The new design utilizes a stock Coyote engine gasket and baffle assembly to provide factory-like sealing and windage characteristics.
Holley’s new Coyote oil pan makes a Mustang engine swap even easier. The oil pan design maintains the oil capacity of a stock Mustang Coyote oil pan (8 qt. nominal) to ensure adequate supply in all street performance and factory-stock-type racing applications. The new design utilizes a stock Coyote engine gasket and baffle assembly to provide factory-like sealing and windage characteristics, said the company.

The new low-profile front pan geometry permits Coyote engine installation on stock 1984-2004 Mustang K-members. It is compatible with Hooker Blackheart and other brand Coyote swap headers for 1979-2004 Mustangs. Constructed from zinc-plated steel, it is hand-welded for longevity and corrosion resistance. Equipped with a -10 O-ring boss (ORB) port bung at the front of the pan for easy turbo drain plumbing (fitting not included). This pan includes a proprietary pick-up tube and lower sump baffle plate.

NOTE: 1984-1995 K-members require the use of Hooker Blackheart engine mounting brackets. Works with aftermarket AJE, Maximum Motorsports and Team Z K-members for 1979-2004 Mustangs. 

For more information, visit Ford Coyote Swap Oil Pan.

