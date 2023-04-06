 Honda, Ascend Elements partner on EV battery materials

Honda, Ascend Elements partner on EV battery materials

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Ascend Elements, a U.S.-based battery recycling and engineered materials company, has entered into an agreement with Honda Motor Co. to collaborate on the stable procurement of recycled lithium-ion battery materials for Honda electric vehicles in North America.

“Honda is aiming for ‘zero environmental impact’ by 2050 and sourcing recycled battery materials for its electric vehicles is a huge part of that,” said Mike O’Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements. “We’re honored to continue our strategic relationship with Honda in North America.”

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021. The companies say the new agreement is an important step toward creating a closed-loop supply chain for recycled battery materials – including lithium, nickel and cobalt – leveraging the efficiencies and environmental benefits of Ascend Elements’ patented Hydro-to-Cathode direct precursor synthesis process. Ascend Elements’ commercial products include recycled lithium, nickel and cobalt, as well as sustainable cathode precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM) – all made from used lithium-ion batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap.

EV Bizz

Welding On A Hybrid Or Electric Vehicle

As more and more HEVs and EVs roll into your shop, there are considerations to take when welding.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of BodyShop Business by Dirk Fuchs

As more hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) roll into shops needing welding repair, I-CAR’s technical subject matter experts are often asked to provide guidance about specific safety precautions.

When welding on a hybrid vehicle or electric vehicle, you should follow the same precautions with the 12-volt system as when welding on a conventional vehicle. In addition, there are precautions to take with high-voltage batteries. Remember to disconnect both the 12-volt battery and the high-voltage battery service disconnect. (Note: Always disable the high-voltage battery according to the vehicle maker’s repair information and follow all safety precautions).

Read Full Article

