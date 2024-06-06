 Honda Launches Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in Ohio

Honda Launches Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in Ohio

Production of the 2025 CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell EV begins at Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Honda celebrated the start of production of the all-new CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. It is the only FCEV made in America, as well as the first production1 hydrogen FCEV in the United States to combine an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system with plug-in EV charging capability, according to the latest press information.

“A fun-to-drive compact CUV, the CR-V e:FCEV received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, combining the fuel cell system with plug-in charging to provide up to 29 miles of EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips,” Honda said.

“The Performance Manufacturing Center was conceived as a small volume manufacturing facility with a focus on craftsmanship, and I’m proud of how our production technicians leveraged their experience building the Acura NSX to take on the challenge of making this all-new Honda CR-V e:FCEV,” said Patrick McIntyre, lead of PMC. “Producing a zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicle is one more step toward Honda’s global goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our products and operations.”

In addition to producing the Honda CR-V e:FCEV in America, the next gen fuel cell system that powers it is also made in the U.S. at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC, in Brownstown, Michigan – the joint venture production facility established by Honda and General Motors (GM). The new fuel cell system was co-developed by Honda and GM, achieving higher efficiency and increased refinement, with durability performance doubled and cost reduced by two-thirds compared to the previous fuel cell system in the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, according to Honda.

Production of the FCEV at the PMC also is laying the groundwork for production of battery-electric vehicles at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio from the standpoint of software for the Integrated Power Unit (IPU).

 Video of these manufacturing innovations can be found here.

EV Bizz

Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon and Rhode Island.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Genesis Motor America announced the opening of 26 new standalone facilities across the United States, counting 35 dedicated retail facilities nationwide. Genesis EVs are also now available in 37 states with the expansion of electric vehicle sales to select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island, according to the latest press information.

Lubrizol Wins SAE International Award

The award recognized Lubrizol for its development of a new testing method for copper corrosion in EV motors.

By Mary DellaValle
Clarios Formalizes Joint Development Agreement with Altris

Altris will develop sodium ion cells for low-voltage tech while Clarios will lead in battery management systems, software, and system integration for battery design.

By Emma Henderson
Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Blink Charging Launches Preventive Maintenance Program, Blink Care

Charger owners receive a detailed report on charger status and work performed with every Blink Care service visit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

The new Eli ZERO represents a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs, according to Eli Electric Vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New York City School Bus Electrification Project Awarded

“Electrifying School Buses in the Bronx” won the 2024 Power Player of the Year award in the Transportation category.

By Emma Henderson
Eaton Receives 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Award

Eaton was recognized for its 4-speed electrified vehicle transmission.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Explores Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

The joint research project seeks to utilize a new process for recovering critical battery materials.

By Mary DellaValle