Connect with us

Tools & Products

Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

They are designed to tuck tightly against the engine block while still allowing room for spark plug access.
Advertisement
 

on

The Gen-V LT platform is gaining popularity as a performance engine. Hooker Blackheart wants to make installing a power adder easier than ever with its new LT turbo manifolds. Featuring a ductile iron construction, they are designed to tuck tightly against the engine block while still allowing room for spark plug access.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Holley’s new LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds provide a simple and effective way to add a turbo to a LT powered car or truck. These turbo manifolds are made from ductile iron, which is more durable and retains more heat than fabricated headers (aiding turbo efficiency). Their compact design allows for better fitment in multiple applications and better spark plug access than many fabricated headers do, said the company. 

These manifolds work with most common LT swap parts (i.e. motor mounts, swap oil pan, and accessory drive systems) and provide the basic building blocks needed to complete a custom turbo system for a GM LT engine.

For more information, visit: Blackheart LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

on

OTC Introduces Three New High-Reach Underhoist Stands

on

CRP Offers New AAE Hydraulic Power Steering Pumps

on

Recharge Faster With Milwaukee M18 Power Supply
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Underhood: Honda B & K Series Engines

Tools & Products: Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

Tools & Products: OTC Introduces Three New High-Reach Underhoist Stands

Tools & Products: CRP Offers New AAE Hydraulic Power Steering Pumps

Video: VIDEO: Pressure Switch Problems
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect