News

Horizon Global Launches New Brand Websites

 

on

Horizon Global has launched all-new websites for brands BULLDOG, Draw-Tite, FULTON, REESE and Tekonsha.

Each brand website features a new, 100% mobile-friendly design, equipped with a product filtering feature. The new autocomplete search feature also allows the user to quickly access the product they are searching for.

The new “My Vehicle” feature allows the user to enter their vehicle type directly into the website, which produces unique product availability based on the vehicle year, make and model.

Check out Horizon Global’s all-new branded websites below:

Connect