Hot Rod Drag Week & Power Tour 2021 Dates Announced

MOTORTREND has announced two of its annual events are returning in 2021 – the Hot Rod Power Tour (August 23–27) and Hot Rod Drag Week (September 12–17). The combined events are set to host upwards of 6,000 participating vehicles. “This year, we are more excited than ever to host two of our signature annual events in Hot Rod Power Tour and Hot Rod Drag Week,” Hot Rod Editor-in-Chief John McGann said. “These events exemplify the core of what we do–and we wouldn’t be able to make it happen without our amazing participants. I am grateful and looking forward to a great year ahead.”

MOTORTREND has announced a return to four classic Midwest tracks for the 17th annual Hot Rod Drag Week presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. The “Fastest Street Car in America” will be crowned during the event, which puts competitors to a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route upward of 1,000 miles while securing the quickest possible elapsed time on the strip.

During the competition, drivers provide photographic evidence to prove they have adhered to the prescribed route. Some of the nation’s top racers participate annually, including past champions Tom Bailey and Dave Schroeder.

Celebrating 27 years, the Hot Rod Power Tour driven by Continental Tire returns to five cities, including Norwalk, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Champaign, Illinois. Thousands of classic cars and hot rods will travel city to city while Hot Rod editors and photographers follow along. Participants can join for one day or all five days.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2021 SCHEDULE

· KICKOFF / Day 1: Monday, Aug. 23 – Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

· Day 2: Tuesday, Aug. 24 – Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Ohio

· Day 3: Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

· Day 4: Thursday, Aug. 26 – World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

· Day 5: Friday, Aug. 27 – State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.