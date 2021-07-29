Hot Shot’s Secret Expands RV Product Line

Hot Shot’s Secret, the first performance additive and oil manufacturer to introduce a complete line of products specifically formulated for RV use, now offers four new products. In addition to the gasoline and diesel fuel additives, engine oil additive, transmission additive and slide-out lubricant already on the market, the product line now includes two new 150,000 mile, maintenance-free Engine Antifreeze/Coolants, in addition to two full synthetic Group III RV Generator Engine Oils; one for gasoline powered engines (10W-30) and one for diesel powered engines (15W-40).

Hot Shot’s Secret’s two Generator Oils are engineered to provide exceptional protection, performance and to reduce oil consumption. RV generators typically run at high operating temperatures with constant load for extended periods of time; often while exposed to severe elements. To combat the problems often associated with small engines, Hot Shot’s Secret developed a fully synthetic Group III generator oil infused with patented FR3 nano technology and a heavy-duty additive package to protect against heat, oxidation, and deposits. The 15W-40 Diesel Generator Oil reduced engine wear by 71% in the Cummins ISM severe service test and by 24% more than a leading competitor. It also reduced oil consumption by 78% in the Cat 1N test. The 10W-30 Gasoline Generator Oil was shown to reduce wear by up to 47% more than a leading competitor in 3rd party testing. about:blank

Hot Shot’s Secret’s 150,000 Mile, maintenance-free RV Engine Antifreeze/Coolants are formulated to meet the strenuous maintenance requirements of any heavy-duty diesel RV or motorhome engine. The pink color formula is formulated for Cummins® diesel engines. The red formula was formulated specifically for CAT® diesel engines. Both are developed with added thermal, rust and corrosion inhibitors that ensure exceptional cooling and long-lasting protection and feature a hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT) additive package and stabilization system. This unique formula, though developed for RVs and motorhomes, extends the range of compatibility with other antifreezes on the market so it can be also used in most light and heavy-duty vehicles.

