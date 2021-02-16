Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Hot Shot’s Sponsors Hole Shot Diesel Series

on

PPG Launches Digital Auto Color Modeling Styling Program

on

Toyota To Debut 3 New EVs For US Market

on

Champion Oil Announces 2021 Racing Contingency Program
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair Video
play

VIDEO: The Complete Blower Motor Repair

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks

Undercar: Measuring Once Prevents Brake Comebacks
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Hot Shot’s Sponsors Hole Shot Diesel Series

 

on

Diesel drag racing is returning to the West Coast after a two-year hiatus with a new series and title sponsor. Hot Shot’s Secret has announced the title sponsorship of the Hole Shot Diesel Series. With the closure of the National Hot Rod Diesel Association (NHRDA), the West Coast was without a diesel race series. Hot Shot’s Secret is eager to bring diesel drag racers back to the track. This first season of the new series will start with five to seven races, and the organizers plan to add more races over the upcoming seasons. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The growth of diesel drag racing is currently exploding on the East Coast with the Outlaw Diesel Super Series (ODSS) and the organizers of the new Hole Shot Diesel Series plan to complement, rather than compete with the ODSS. As such, they will try to limit any overlap of diesel drag racing events, incorporate ⅛ mile passes instead of ¼ mile, run the same classes and rules, and in conjunction with the ODSS, ultimately develop an East vs. West World Finals event, where top points winners from both series will face-off at the end of the season. 

“We could not be any more thrilled to announce our title sponsorship of the Hole Shot Diesel Series,” says Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret director of Branding and Promotions. “Hot Shot’s Secret had gained tremendous momentum in diesel drag racing on the West Coast as the title sponsor of NHRDA so when this opportunity was brought to our attention, it was a no-brainer to pick up right where we left off two years ago. I can’t wait to see some familiar faces as some of the best racers in the country are on the West Coast. With a long-term commitment, we look forward to helping grow the series over the next several years.”

The organizers of the new Hole Shot Diesel Series are no strangers to the diesel motorsports industry. The group also produces the Northwest Dyno Circuit (NWDC), the Diesel Performance Industry (DPI) Expo and the largest diesel motorsports event in the nation, the Ultimate Callout Challenge (UCC). 

James Brendle, owner of the Hole Shot Diesel Series says, “We have been painfully aware during the past few years of how it has been a dried-up desert on the West Coast for some of the best drag racers in the country. With our years of experience with NWDC, the DPI Expo, and the UCC, we knew we could put together this new series effortlessly to fill that void. Everything is falling into place, and we are extremely proud to have Hot Shot’s Secret as title sponsor of the Hole Shot Diesel Series. We have worked with them for many years with UCC, DPI and NWDC and have always been impressed with their commitment and hands on involvement with everything they sponsor. They are the perfect fit.”

Advertisement

The Hot Shot’s Secret Hole Shot Diesel Series season opener kicks off this spring on Saturday, April 24 with the Golden State Diesel Fest presented by Diesel World at the Sacramento Raceway Park. Live streaming of the inaugural event will be provided by Diesel World Magazine. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Mayhew Tools Extends Sponsorship With SGB Racing

News: Noregon Expands Education Program For Members

News: Mevotech Announces Major Design Enhancement

News: KYB Launches ‘Feeling Is Believing’ Consumer Promotion

Advertisement
Connect